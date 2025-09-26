Traveka Wealth LLC Sells 489 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Traveka Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

