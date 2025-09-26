CX Institutional Sells 10,717 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

