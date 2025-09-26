Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $114,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,765,000 after acquiring an additional 950,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $810,047,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $754,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,415,030 shares of company stock valued at $279,198,494 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.39.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $202.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

