Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,909,743.76. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $6,148,382.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,877.60. This trade represents a 96.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,337,175 shares of company stock worth $176,025,977 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $136.60 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.30, a P/E/G ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

