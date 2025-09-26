Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 970 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after buying an additional 2,532,070 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,083,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after buying an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

