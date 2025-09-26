Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 118.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viking were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Viking by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,656,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,608,000 after buying an additional 1,376,899 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Viking by 503.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Viking in the first quarter worth $31,585,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viking by 57.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,038,000 after purchasing an additional 774,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Viking in the first quarter worth $30,361,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

Viking Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VIK stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

