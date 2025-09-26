Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Position Trimmed by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.2%

STLD opened at $136.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

