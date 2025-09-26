McAdam LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

