Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Position Lessened by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,757,000 after buying an additional 1,536,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $5,271,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,597.06. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

BSX stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

