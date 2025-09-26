Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,189 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 628,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 234,914 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SoundHound AI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Northland Securities upgraded SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 69,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,117,392.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,860,790 shares in the company, valued at $29,772,640. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 36,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $646,264.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 649,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,444.58. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,196 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,135. 9.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $16.35 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

