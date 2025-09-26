Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The company has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

