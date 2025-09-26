Bay Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bay Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 206,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $336.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.49.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 297,274 shares worth $101,002,814. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

