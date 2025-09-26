Floyd Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Floyd Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

