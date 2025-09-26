Significant Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,077 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.73, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.97.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.74.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

