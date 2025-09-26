Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 536.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.9% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $423.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.83 and its 200-day moving average is $312.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 244.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. CICC Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

