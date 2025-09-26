Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,094 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $336.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 297,274 shares worth $101,002,814. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

