Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,420.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after buying an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,031,000 after acquiring an additional 714,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.79 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

