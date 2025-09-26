True North Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

True North Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $340.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

