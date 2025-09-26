Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 39,285.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after buying an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Progressive by 12,110.3% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,045 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $242.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.37. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

