RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Novem Group

Novem Group grew its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.40.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

