True North Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

True North Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $531,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after purchasing an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $54,934,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after purchasing an additional 602,657 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE DD opened at $74.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.