TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,124.70. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.