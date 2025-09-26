Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.6364.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $77.25 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

