Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 406 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $163.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.40.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

