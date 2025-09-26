Steph & Co. Sells 279 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Steph & Co. lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

