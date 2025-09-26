Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Shopify by 26.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $215,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 15.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 50,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $159.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

