Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $280.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.48.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

