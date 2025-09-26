Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,285 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.39.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,415,030 shares of company stock valued at $279,198,494. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $202.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 125.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

