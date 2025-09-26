U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.2%

D opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

