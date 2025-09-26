Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after buying an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,408,000 after buying an additional 408,726 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3%
NYSE:TFC opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.