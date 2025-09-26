True North Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 1.0% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CarMax by 16.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $45.66 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.