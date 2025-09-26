Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,211 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

TFC opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

