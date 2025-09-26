Fischer Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,313 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Fischer Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.