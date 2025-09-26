lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Holdings Raised by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1,829.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after acquiring an additional 561,491 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $123,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after buying an additional 394,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU opened at $172.01 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.86.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.64.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

