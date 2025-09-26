Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,338,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.75 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $397.12 and a one year high of $500.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.42 and its 200 day moving average is $461.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

