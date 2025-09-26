Steph & Co. Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

