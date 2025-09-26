NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Global Financial Private Client LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,176,470 shares of company stock valued at $720,979,162 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.