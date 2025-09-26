Peoples Bank KS Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock worth $720,979,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

