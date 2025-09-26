Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,329 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.30. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $13,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,458,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,976,852.80. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock valued at $720,979,162. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

