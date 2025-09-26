UMB Bank n.a. Has $65,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

