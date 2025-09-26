Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Corporation $CSX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 89.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

CSX Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CSX opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

