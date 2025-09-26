Affiance Financial LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day moving average is $145.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,647,161. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock worth $720,979,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

