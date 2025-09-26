Financial Review: Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) vs. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Old Republic International and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 0 1 1 3.50 EverQuote 0 0 4 1 3.20

Old Republic International presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Old Republic International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.9% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Old Republic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Old Republic International and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 10.31% 20.95% 4.45% EverQuote 7.57% 36.90% 24.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Republic International and EverQuote”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $8.23 billion 1.24 $852.80 million $2.92 14.11 EverQuote $500.19 million 1.73 $32.17 million $1.24 19.09

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. Old Republic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Old Republic International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverQuote beats Old Republic International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, state and local government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

