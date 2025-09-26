Critical Comparison: DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) versus Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Ally Inc./NV has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of 235.55, meaning that its stock price is 23,455% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Ally Inc./NV and DAC Technologies Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally Inc./NV 0 0 0 1 4.00 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.2% of Digital Ally Inc./NV shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Ally Inc./NV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digital Ally Inc./NV and DAC Technologies Group International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc./NV $19.65 million 0.18 -$19.84 million ($5,042.21) 0.00 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DAC Technologies Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Ally Inc./NV.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally Inc./NV and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc./NV -59.69% -538.11% -38.24% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Digital Ally Inc./NV beats DAC Technologies Group International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally Inc./NV

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About DAC Technologies Group International

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

