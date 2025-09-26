Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Acquired by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 464.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71.

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

