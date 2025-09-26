Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $73,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $821.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at $60,750,895.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,594 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

