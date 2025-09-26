Reviewing Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Royal Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Royal Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Gold has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 17.78% 2.38% 1.87% Royal Gold 56.24% 13.30% 12.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and Royal Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 1 2 4 0 2.43 Royal Gold 0 3 5 0 2.63

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus target price of $10.15, suggesting a potential downside of 15.52%. Royal Gold has a consensus target price of $198.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Royal Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Dividends

Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sandstorm Gold pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Gold has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Royal Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Royal Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $176.28 million 20.10 $14.29 million $0.12 100.13 Royal Gold $719.40 million 17.67 $332.02 million $6.82 28.32

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Royal Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Sandstorm Gold on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine. The company has a portfolio of 243 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

