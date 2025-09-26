Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $151,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 265.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0%

WM opened at $217.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

