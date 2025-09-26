Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

