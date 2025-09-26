Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LACFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.50.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 23.1%

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$10.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 13.88. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$3.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.01.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

